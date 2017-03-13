The SEC Reluctantly Vacates Collatera...

The SEC Reluctantly Vacates Collateral Bars After Court Loss

22 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

One of the outstanding issues relating to the Dodd-Frank Act was the SEC's use of statutory power to regulate conduct that occurred prior to its enactment in July 2010. The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia recently decided that the SEC did not have the power to impose collateral bars on conduct pre-July 2010.

