The Latest: Group of states support Hawaii's travel ban suit
The Latest on a lawsuit by Washington and other states seeking to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban : Documents filed in federal court in Honolulu on Monday say the states want to collectively file an amicus, or friend of the court, brief offering arguments to support the lawsuit. The states are Illinois, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
