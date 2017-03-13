The Latest: Group of states support H...

The Latest: Group of states support Hawaii's travel ban suit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Madison Press

The Latest on a lawsuit by Washington and other states seeking to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban : Documents filed in federal court in Honolulu on Monday say the states want to collectively file an amicus, or friend of the court, brief offering arguments to support the lawsuit. The states are Illinois, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump lied to people to win election 1 hr impeach trump 1
trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out 3 hr trump we will see... 1
trump lies taps spicer just dummy 19 hr white house news 1
trump nothing but scum as a man 21 hr trump is scum 1
lady makes commercial see wire taps crazy story Mon putin health care 1
full investigation on trump needed to see what ... Mar 10 whats really goin... 1
News New effort works to put more women on map Mar 9 Spotted Girl 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC