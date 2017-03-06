The House GOP's not-so-sneaky plan to...

The House GOP's not-so-sneaky plan to destroy Medicaid

17 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

About 74 million Americans from the most vulnerable pockets of the country would see their access to doctors and medicines rapidly curtailed under the House GOP's proposed health insurance overhaul. Peel back the wonky jargon at the core of the bill's Medicaid provisions, and you'll find a straightforward idea: America should spend far, far less than it does to get health insurance coverage for poor people.

