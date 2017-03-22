The government health program the GOP wants to gut has had a big impact on the opioid epidemic
The move has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for the effects it could have on people suffering from substance-use disorders, particularly disorders related to heroin and prescription opioids. The study found that the Medicaid expansion has led to a massive increase in the number of Medicaid prescriptions for buprenorphine, a medication considered by many experts to be the " gold standard " for overcoming opioid addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|2 hr
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|2 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|2 hr
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|3 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|3 hr
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC