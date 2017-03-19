The big insurance hit that comes after a car accident
If you filed a car accident claim in California last year, be prepared for your auto insurance premium to soar as much as 63 percent -- or nearly $500 -- in 2017. That's the ugly reality, according to the website insurancequotes.com, which offers free insurance quotes and conducts an annual survey of the added cost after filing car insurance claims.
