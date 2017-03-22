Tax Day 2017: Important Dates To Be A...

Tax Day 2017: Important Dates To Be Aware Of

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Tax Day is almost upon us and millions of Americans will be rushing to get their returns to the Internal Revenue Service by the federal deadline. However, before becoming too overwhelmed with tax-related stress, it's important to know exactly what date the tax return deadline falls on this year, the date the tax return extension deadline falls on and when you can expect your refund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... 2 hr vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man 2 hr vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care 2 hr vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade 3 hr vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... 3 hr maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Tue Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Tue Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC