Suspected White House intruder charged
A 26-year-old California man has been charged after being arrested late Friday for breaching the grounds of the White House. Jonathan Tran of Milpitas, Calif., is charged with entering or remaining on restricted grounds while possessing a dangerous weapon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.
Read more at The Hill.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|full investigation on trump needed to see what ...
|Mar 10
|whats really goin...
|1
|New effort works to put more women on map
|Mar 9
|Spotted Girl
|2
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 7
|Uranus
|2
|we will let the people vote and we will get a l...
|Mar 7
|get lower cost ins
|1
|you high paid people in washington we vote you...
|Mar 7
|get lower cost ins
|1
|i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ...
|Mar 6
|Embarrassed
|2
