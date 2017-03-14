Surgery to remove unaffected breast i...

Surgery to remove unaffected breast in early breast cancer increases

March 29, 2017 - The proportion of women in the United States undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer who have preventive mastectomy to remove the unaffected breast increased significantly in recent years, particularly among younger women, and varied substantially across states. A new study co-led by the American Cancer Society and published in JAMA Surgery finds nearly half of young breast cancer patients in five states undergoing the procedure.

