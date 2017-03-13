St. Louis Schools Drop Religious Sex Ed Program
Schools in the St. Louis area are dropping a Christian sex-ed curriculum they've been using for years after parents started questioning its credibility. According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch , parents in numerous St. Louis school districts questioned the scientific accuracy of Thrive St. Louis' sex education curriculum, prompting multiple schools to stop using it.
