Spring equinox 2017: Celebrate springa
Celebrate the kickoff of the new season Monday with free, frozen treats from Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice . Rita's spring promotion is having its 25th anniversary, and it runs noon to 9 p.m. Monday The company, which has locations in 33 states as far north as Minnesota, expects to give away more than 1 million cups of free Italian ices.
