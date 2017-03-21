Spring equinox 2017: Celebrate springa

Celebrate the kickoff of the new season Monday with free, frozen treats from Dairy Queen and Rita's Italian Ice . Rita's spring promotion is having its 25th anniversary, and it runs noon to 9 p.m. Monday The company, which has locations in 33 states as far north as Minnesota, expects to give away more than 1 million cups of free Italian ices.

