South Bay Man Arrested After Allegedly Jumping White House Fence
A Secret Service official said the intruder was detained at the first layer of security and did not pose a threat to Trump, who was in the residence at the time. The suspect, identified in court documents as California resident Jonathan Tran, 26, is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday after a judge ordered him held without bond, a spokesman for the US Attorney for the District of Columbia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|10 hr
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|10 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|10 hr
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|10 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|11 hr
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC