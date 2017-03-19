Sounding the Call for a Federal Data ...

Sounding the Call for a Federal Data Breach Notification Law

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

For a retailer experiencing a data breach, the realization that the sensitive personal information of hundreds, thousands, or even millions of individuals has been compromised is the scenario every executive hopes to avoid. Hoping for the best is a good attitude but a poor strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... 3 hr get trump taxes 1
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia 16 hr more trouble for ... 1
trump news Tue trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Tue trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC