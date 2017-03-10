Some huge insurers are also skeptical...

Some huge insurers are also skeptical of the GOP's Obamacare replacement

America's Health Insurance Plans, a leading trade group of health insurers, critiqued elements of the Republican plan in a letter to House GOP leaders. The AHIP, which represents insurers including Cigna, Allstate, Anthem, Aflac, and Humana, took time to praise some of the elements of the bill, the American Health Care Act , but had two major issues: The tax-credit structure: Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, bases the amount of tax relief a person receives on the person's income and place of residency.

