Snobbery that skilled care operators ...

Snobbery that skilled care operators can ill afford

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: McKnightsonline.com

If you have spent any time on Capitol Hill, you probably noticed a major divide between the Senate and House chambers. And it has nothing to do with the District of Columbia's geography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ... 9 hr trump got fake news 1
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 2 Battle Tested 1
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... Mar 2 get trump taxes 1
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 1 more trouble for ... 1
trump news Feb 28 trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Feb 28 trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC