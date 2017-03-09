Sean P. Hughes | Miller, Miller
Hughes' career includes 20 years of legal and wireless telecommunications experience, including handling public relations and affairs matters on behalf of a Fortune 50 company throughout the United States. He has represented clients in land use and zoning matters throughout the mid-Atlantic area and in litigation matters in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
