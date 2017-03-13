Robert Samuelson: The 'Trumpcare' trap
What we learned from the latest "score" by the Congressional Budget Office of Obamacare and the Donald Trump administration's "repeal and replace" plan is what we should have known all along. If people have health insurance, they will use more health services - visits to doctors' offices, more tests, procedures and drugs - and health spending will rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|Thu
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Thu
|trump lies
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Thu
|redhair woodpecker
|2
|woodpecker a fake his hair like putin
|Thu
|redhair woodpecker
|1
|trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out
|Mar 14
|trump we will see...
|1
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|Mar 13
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mar 13
|trump is scum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC