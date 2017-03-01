'Right to die' bill in New Mexico hea...

'Right to die' bill in New Mexico heads to Senate committee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors faces its first test in the state Senate. The Democratic-controlled Senate Public Affairs Committee is scheduled Friday to debate a bill opposed by the Catholic Church and Gov. Susana Martinez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Thu Battle Tested 1
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... Thu get trump taxes 1
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Wed more trouble for ... 1
trump news Feb 28 trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Feb 28 trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC