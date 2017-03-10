Prosecutors: New York-Virginia gun ri...

Prosecutors: New York-Virginia gun ring dismantled

13 hrs ago

Prosecutors say a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia. Traffickers were heard on wiretaps brazenly bragging about their ability buy guns for resale.

