PJM Interconnection PJM Marks 20 Years Of The Competitive Electricity ...

PJM Interconnection this year celebrates 20 years of operating competitive wholesale electricity markets that maintain grid reliability at the lowest reasonable cost. PJM launched the country's first bid-based electricity market on April 1, 1997, amid a federal restructuring of the industry that opened transmission lines to competitors and non-incumbent entities.

