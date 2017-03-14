Peter Newsham, D.C. police chief says force needs more officers from District

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says the District needs more homegrown officers not only to bolster the police force's ranks but also to foster a sense of community with D.C. residents. "We hear from a lot of folks who live here that they want to see the police department take a proactive approach to getting young people in D.C. to become police officers," Chief Newsham told The Washington Times in an interview.

