Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, dis...

Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, distraction cited

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities, reaching nearly 6,000 deaths last year - the highest total in more than two decades, according to an analysis of preliminary state data released Thursday. Increased driving due to an improved economy, lower gas prices and more walking for exercise and environmental reasons are some of the likely reasons behind the estimated 11 percent spike in pedestrian fatalities in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
congress wasting time Tue miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Mar 23 vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Mar 23 maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Mar 21 Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC