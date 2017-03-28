Officers who killed man armed with BB gun won't face charges, prosecutors say
Evidence photo of toy gun found at the scene in the shooting of Sherman Evans Sr. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said D.C. police officers were acting in self-defense in June when they fatally shot a Northwest man brandishing a BB gun that prosecutors say resembled an authentic firearm. Following an investigation, prosecutors say no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the June 27 fatal shooting of 63-year-old Sherman EvansSr. Prosecutors say Evans called a 911 dispatcher and repeatedly said there was a man outside a building in the 100 block of Varnum Street NE "brandishing a gun."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress wasting time
|12 hr
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC