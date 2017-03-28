Officers who killed man armed with BB...

Officers who killed man armed with BB gun won't face charges, prosecutors say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Evidence photo of toy gun found at the scene in the shooting of Sherman Evans Sr. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said D.C. police officers were acting in self-defense in June when they fatally shot a Northwest man brandishing a BB gun that prosecutors say resembled an authentic firearm. Following an investigation, prosecutors say no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the June 27 fatal shooting of 63-year-old Sherman EvansSr. Prosecutors say Evans called a 911 dispatcher and repeatedly said there was a man outside a building in the 100 block of Varnum Street NE "brandishing a gun."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
congress wasting time 12 hr miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Mar 23 vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Mar 23 maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Mar 21 Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC