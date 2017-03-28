Officers who killed man armed with BB gun won't face charges, prosecutors say

Evidence photo of toy gun found at the scene in the shooting of Sherman Evans Sr. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said D.C. police officers were acting in self-defense in June when they fatally shot a Northwest man brandishing a BB gun that prosecutors say resembled an authentic firearm. Following an investigation, prosecutors say no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the June 27 fatal shooting of 63-year-old Sherman EvansSr. Prosecutors say Evans called a 911 dispatcher and repeatedly said there was a man outside a building in the 100 block of Varnum Street NE "brandishing a gun."

