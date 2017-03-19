Nunes Must Ask FBI's Comey About Montgomery Mass Surveillance Case

The old expression about Washington, D.C., is that if you want a friend, get a dog! In the case of President Donald Trump, this is a lesson he has undoubtedly learned in his thus far short tenure as the commander in chief. Nowhere is this seen more than over the current controversy concerning the president's claims that he was wiretapped, that is, illegally spied upon, by his predecessor's administration, former President Barack Obama.

