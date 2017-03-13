New Mexico Senate rejects 'right to die' bill
The New Mexico Senate has rejected a proposal that would have allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives with help from a doctor. The Democrat-led Senate voted 20-22 on Wednesday against a bill opposed by the local Roman Catholic Church and GOP Gov. Susana Martinez .
