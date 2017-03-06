new House committee to vote on continuing DC school vouchers
The District of Columbia is the only place in the country where kids get federal funding to attend private and parochial schools. The bill up for a vote Wednesday in the House Oversight Committee would reauthorize the program for five years.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|16 hr
|Uranus
|2
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|17 hr
|Uranus
|2
|we will let the people vote and we will get a l...
|Tue
|get lower cost ins
|1
|you high paid people in washington we vote you...
|Tue
|get lower cost ins
|1
|i think trump is not telling the truth on wire ...
|Mon
|Embarrassed
|2
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Mar 2
|get trump taxes
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
