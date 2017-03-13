new DC claims immunity from La Enfant smoke suits
The District is shielded from lawsuits tied to the deadly Metro smoke incident near L'Enfant Plaza two years ago, it claims, because the Fire Department has the same responsibilities to rescue Metro riders as it does to rescue anyone else. A motion filed Friday asked a judge to dismiss lawsuits filed by people injured in the smoke incident and by the family of Carol Glover, who was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|Thu
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Thu
|trump lies
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Thu
|redhair woodpecker
|2
|woodpecker a fake his hair like putin
|Thu
|redhair woodpecker
|1
|trump paul ryne price and spicer has sold us out
|Mar 14
|trump we will see...
|1
|trump lies taps spicer just dummy
|Mar 13
|white house news
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Mar 13
|trump is scum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC