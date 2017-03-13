new DC claims immunity from La Enfant...

new DC claims immunity from La Enfant smoke suits

The District is shielded from lawsuits tied to the deadly Metro smoke incident near L'Enfant Plaza two years ago, it claims, because the Fire Department has the same responsibilities to rescue Metro riders as it does to rescue anyone else. A motion filed Friday asked a judge to dismiss lawsuits filed by people injured in the smoke incident and by the family of Carol Glover, who was killed.

