NCUA rejects ABA's FOM suit, asks court to dismiss

The NCUA on Friday asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to dismiss a suit filed by the American Bankers Association against the agency's revised field-of-membership rule, approved last October. In its reply to the ABA lawsuit, the NCUA rejects the banking trade's claims that the final rule expands the universe of members eligible to join a credit union beyond the limits set by Congress, that it violates the Administrative Procedure Act or that it is arbitrary and capricious.

