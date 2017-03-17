NCSBN Responds to White House FY2018 Budget Outline

Yesterday, the White House released their FY 2018 Budget outline, "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again," which proposes cutting $403 million from federal health professional and nursing workforce programs and $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of Health , which includes the National Institute for Nursing Research . In response, National Council of State Boards of Nursing CEO David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, made the following statement: "NCSBN opposes the cuts to nursing workforce programs as proposed in the White House's budget blueprint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.