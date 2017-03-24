Missing black girls in DC spark outra...

Missing black girls in DC spark outrage, prompt calls for federal help

Two months ago, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department's new commander, Chanel Dickerson, made a pledge: Let's find our missing girls. Now, as the department posts profiles of missing black and Latina girls in the nation's capital on its Twitter feed almost daily, members of the Congressional Black Caucus are calling for a federal investigation.

