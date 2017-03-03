Michelle Obama drops by D.C. school, tells students she has no plans to run for president
First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama watch as President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia Obama watch as President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord...
|Mar 2
|Battle Tested
|1
|something wrong people if usa can not get a ele...
|Mar 2
|get trump taxes
|1
|we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia
|Mar 1
|more trouble for ...
|1
|trump news
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|2
|trump lies many times he said he could repel
|Feb 28
|trump lies more t...
|1
|trump said he could fix obama care on his first...
|Feb 27
|we waiting on trump
|1
|russia hack usa russia help trump win
|Feb 27
|trump fake news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC