Metro wants to continue discount pass program for American University students and add other schools

16 hrs ago

Metro is seeking to extend a one-year pilot program that charges university students $1 per day for an all-access SmarTrip card. Metro wants to expand its U-Pass program for university students, extending the pilot program at American University and potentially signing on five other schools to participate.

