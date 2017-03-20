Metro wants to continue discount pass program for American University students and add other schools
Metro is seeking to extend a one-year pilot program that charges university students $1 per day for an all-access SmarTrip card. Metro wants to expand its U-Pass program for university students, extending the pilot program at American University and potentially signing on five other schools to participate.
