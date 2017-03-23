Mega Millions numbers for 03/24/2017; jackpot worth $151M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $151 million jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, March 24. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 28 will have a jackpot of $162 million with a cash option of $98 million. While there was no grand prize winner, one ticket sold matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

