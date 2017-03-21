Mega Millions numbers for 03/21/2017; did anyone win the $140M jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth more than $150 million as there was no grand prize winner for the drawing held on Tuesday, March 21. That means the drawing on Friday, Mar. 24 will have a jackpot of $151 million with a cash option of $90 million. Along with no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn which would have earned them $1 million.

