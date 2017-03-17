Mega Millions numbers for 03/17/2017; jackpot worth $131M

Unfortunately there was no luck of the Irish for lottery players as there was no winner of the $131 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Friday, March 17. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 21 will have a jackpot of $140 million with a cash option of $83 million. Along with no grand prize winner, no one matched all five white numbers drawn which would have earned them $1 million.

