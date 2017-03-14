Mega Millions numbers for 03/14/2017; jackpot worth $119M

The Mega Millions jackpot is now approaching $150 million as there was no grand prize winner for the $119 million drawing held on Mar. 14. That means the drawing on Friday, Mar. 17 will have a jackpot of $131 million with a cash option of $77 million. While there was no grand prize winner, one player matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

