Mega Millions numbers for 03/10/2017; jackpot worth $106M

13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps on growing as there was no grand prize winner for the $106 million drawing held on Mar. 10. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 14 will have a jackpot of $119 million with a cash option of $70 million. While there was no grand prize winner, one player matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

