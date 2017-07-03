Mega Millions numbers for 03/07/2017; jackpot sitting at $94M
The Mega Millions jackpot is now worth more than $100 million as there was no grand prize winner for the $94 million drawing held on Mar. 7. That means the drawing on Friday, Mar. 10 will have a jackpot of $106 million with a cash option of $56 million. While there was no grand prize winner, two players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.
