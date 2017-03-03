Mega Millions numbers for 03/03/2017; jackpot worth $83M
Once again, there was no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Mar. 3 as the $83 million jackpot continues to grow. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Mar. 7 will have a jackpot of $94 million with a cash option of $56 million.
