Medical marijuana could help ght opioid epidemic

Medical marijuana could help fight opioid epidemic

After a 12-year battle with debilitating abdominal conditions that forced her to stop working, marijuana has helped Lynn Sabulski feel well enough to look for a job. Sabulski is among about 14,000 patients in New York who are certified to use medical marijuana for one of 10 conditions, including her primary diagnosis, inflammatory bowel disease.

