States where Medicaid coverage was expanded under the Affordable Care Act have had a significant increase in prescribing of buprenorphine-a medication that plays an important role in addressing the opioid epidemic, reports a study in the April issue of Medical Care . "Our findings suggest that Medicaid expansion has the potential to reduce the financial barriers to buprenorphine utilization and improve access to medication-assisted treatment of opioid use disorder," write Hefei Wen, PhD, of University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington, and colleagues.

