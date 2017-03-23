McAuliffe Announces 'Top-To-Bottom' Review of Metro
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he's asked former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood to conduct a "top-to-bottom" review of the Washington's struggling subway system. The governor said Thursday on WTOP-FM that he needs an independent assessment of Metro's problems and their costs before substantive improvements can be made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|21 hr
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|21 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|21 hr
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|22 hr
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|22 hr
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC