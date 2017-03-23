McAuliffe Announces 'Top-To-Bottom' R...

McAuliffe Announces 'Top-To-Bottom' Review of Metro

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he's asked former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood to conduct a "top-to-bottom" review of the Washington's struggling subway system. The governor said Thursday on WTOP-FM that he needs an independent assessment of Metro's problems and their costs before substantive improvements can be made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... 21 hr vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man 21 hr vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care 21 hr vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade 22 hr vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... 22 hr maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Tue Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Tue Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC