Man who attacked 5 women at knifepoint near Metro stations sentenced to life
A Maryland man who authorities say stalked woman near Metro stations in the District before assaulting, robbing, and, in some cases raping, them was sentenced to life in prison plus 82 years. The sentence against Demetrius Banks, 33, of Riverdale, was announced Friday by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.
