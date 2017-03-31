Man pleads guilty in sexual assault at D.C. courthouse holding cell
The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse is a courthouse of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC. A District man on Friday admitted in court that he sexually assaulted another man in a D.C. Superior Court holding cell, an attack that went unnoticed by U.S. marshals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|21 hr
|spicer makes no s...
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Fri
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC