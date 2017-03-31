Man pleads guilty in sexual assault a...

Man pleads guilty in sexual assault at D.C. courthouse holding cell

The H. Carl Moultrie Courthouse is a courthouse of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia located at 500 Indiana Avenue NW, Washington, DC. A District man on Friday admitted in court that he sexually assaulted another man in a D.C. Superior Court holding cell, an attack that went unnoticed by U.S. marshals.

