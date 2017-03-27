Louisiana ranked 25th in medical doctors, hospitals
With Louisiana's Louisiana legislative session about to commence early April, the state has another ranking to consider--how it ranks for medical doctors. According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, which released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors , today, Louisiana is ranked right smack in the middle, 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Mar 23
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Mar 21
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC