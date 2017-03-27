Louisiana ranked 25th in medical doct...

Louisiana ranked 25th in medical doctors, hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

With Louisiana's Louisiana legislative session about to commence early April, the state has another ranking to consider--how it ranks for medical doctors. According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, which released its report on 2017's Best & Worst States for Doctors , today, Louisiana is ranked right smack in the middle, 25th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Mar 23 vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Mar 23 maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Mar 21 Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Mar 21 Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC