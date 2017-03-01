Letter: Chaffetz should leave D.C. alone

Letter: Chaffetz should leave D.C. alone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

I live in the District of Columbia and am a retired Air Force officer who also served many years as a senior federal official and consultant at the Department of Homeland Security. I have supported this country, defended its flag and protected its shores for many, many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Almost 200 Firms Have Bid To Build Trump's Bord... Mar 2 Battle Tested 1
something wrong people if usa can not get a ele... Mar 2 get trump taxes 1
we hear on tv that jeff sessions meet with russia Mar 1 more trouble for ... 1
trump news Feb 28 trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Feb 28 trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC