Legislation would boost standard for ...

Legislation would boost standard for renewable energy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"If we redouble our efforts and raise Minnesota's renewable energy standard to 50 percent by 2030, we will improve air quality, continue to drive down the cost of renewable energy and generate thousands of new energy jobs". The cost of solar energy has decreased by 80 percent since 2008 and many homes now rely on renewable energy to run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump news Tue trump lies more t... 2
trump lies many times he said he could repel Tue trump lies more t... 1
trump said he could fix obama care on his first... Feb 27 we waiting on trump 1
russia hack usa russia help trump win Feb 27 trump fake news 1
we need the real truth on what putin trump and ... Feb 25 trump and putin w... 1
get some extra hair trump Feb 20 flys made for fis... 1
do you like your president Feb 19 looking for presi... 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC