Leads, service and 1-percent commission: How SRE makes it work
Before Chester New began working as an agent with SRE - the brokerage that's been turning consumers' heads all over the country with its 1-percent commission program - he was hanging his license with an independent brokerage and was "pretty much on my own" as far as support was concerned, he says. That meant he was generating his own leads - which meant that instead of leaving his full-time restaurant management gig to sell houses in Hawaii, New was using his restaurant work to help him find those leads; he was closing one to three sales per year, and they were all buyers.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|3 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|2
|get the crooks could be one person up to i thin...
|3 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|3 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|will the coverup ever come up with the truth
|4 hr
|get smart usa fin...
|1
|trump nothing but scum as a man
|Sun
|Michael
|3
|people go to cnn and look at what trump may do
|Mar 16
|look read trump cuts
|1
|flynn paid by russia firms
|Mar 16
|trump lies
|1
