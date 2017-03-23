Judicial Watch Sues for Damage Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Mishandling of Emails

Judicial Watch today filed suit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of State to require them to conduct, as required by law, an assessment and prepare a report on how and whether Hillary Rodham Clinton's email practices as U.S. Secretary of State damaged national security. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cites the requirement in Intelligence Community Directive 732, issued on June 27, 2014, that a damage assessment be conducted whenever there is "an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security" ICD 732 ).

