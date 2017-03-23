Judicial Watch Sues for Damage Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Mishandling of Emails
Judicial Watch today filed suit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of State to require them to conduct, as required by law, an assessment and prepare a report on how and whether Hillary Rodham Clinton's email practices as U.S. Secretary of State damaged national security. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cites the requirement in Intelligence Community Directive 732, issued on June 27, 2014, that a damage assessment be conducted whenever there is "an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security" ICD 732 ).
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Thu
|vote no when you ...
|2
|will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it...
|Thu
|maybe a cover up ...
|1
|trump lied to people to win election
|Tue
|Piel
|3
|catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ...
|Tue
|Piel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC