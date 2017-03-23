Judicial Watch Sues for Damage Assess...

Judicial Watch Sues for Damage Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Mishandling of Emails

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmmoLand

Judicial Watch today filed suit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of State to require them to conduct, as required by law, an assessment and prepare a report on how and whether Hillary Rodham Clinton's email practices as U.S. Secretary of State damaged national security. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cites the requirement in Intelligence Community Directive 732, issued on June 27, 2014, that a damage assessment be conducted whenever there is "an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security" ICD 732 ).

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Thu vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Thu vote no when you ... 2
vote no for trumpryne health care Thu vote no when you ... 1
what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade Thu vote no when you ... 2
will trump ryne health care cut mediicade if it... Thu maybe a cover up ... 1
trump lied to people to win election Tue Piel 3
catch the crook are crooks up to i think maybe ... Tue Piel 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC