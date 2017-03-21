Judicial Watch Sues Education Dept. f...

Judicial Watch Sues Education Dept. for Cover up of Increasing Student Loan Failures

Judicial Watch announced that it today filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the U.S. Department of Education seeking records relating to then Obama administration's "coding error" that resulted in masking that most borrowers are failing to pay down their federally-subsidized student loans ). The Obama administration's Obamacare legislation also included provisions that resulted in the federal takeover of the student loan industry, which radically increased taxpayer subsidies of higher education loans.

