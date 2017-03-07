Judge Puts The Breaks On Dakota Pipeline Protesters' Final Push
A judge ruled against an American Indian tribe Tuesday that is trying to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline based on its belief the project would violate its religious heritage. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected the Cheyenne River Sioux's request to scuttle the southern route of the oil pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.
Read more at The Daily Caller.
